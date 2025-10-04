Ntuli: govt clamping down on corruption

The suspended Chief Financial Officer has been accused of leaking classified documents on alleged corruption to the KZN chairperson of ActionSA in 2023.

Zinhle Buthelezi was suspended by the department last year and is undergoing a disciplinary hearing.

Briefing the media on Friday, Premier Ntuli said he's been made aware of the matter.

He warned that government won't allow corruption to tarnish its credibility or undermine service delivery.

“We recognise that the people of KwaZulu Natal have entrusted us with the responsibility not only to deliver services but also to uphold the higher standard of integrity in public office. It is in this spirit that we continue to act decisively in addressing allegations of corruption.”

Ntuli was giving a progress report on various investigations into corruption, fraud, and procurement irregularities in government departments.

