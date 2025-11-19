 Ntuli: Education for councillors key to service delivery
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli says education for municipal councillors is a key factor in strengthening service delivery.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli speaking in uMfolozi / Image / KZN Government

The premier appeared before the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday to outline the province's plans to boost the delivery of services in communities.

Ntuli says councillors must understand that they are there to serve the public. He says that although some councillors are not university graduates, they are still effective.

He says the importance of education cannot be overstated.

“What is more important is that we must have counsellors who are fit for the purpose, with expertise that will enable them to understand and play their oversight role in municipalities. Hence, education is especially important for counsellors.”

