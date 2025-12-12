Ntuli calls for united effort to combat GBV at Durban march

He led a march in the Durban CBD on Thursday, alongside civil society groups, traditional and faith-based communities, as well as the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO).





Speaking at the march, Ntuli said the fight against GBV can't be fought by law enforcement alone.





" This scourge is quite prevalent in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in eThekwini, which is leading in terms of the stats - uMgungundlovu, Ugu and iLembe. They are all leading."





ALSO READ: National shelter movement urges year-round support for GBV survivors





He said everyone has a role to play in ending the scourge.





" We need to take this campaign from here to our different churches, workplaces, and areas where communities gather, where you organise the society for the programs that you're championing or advocating.





"It is important that the message, which is calling everyone to stand together, so that we try to fight the scourge which is directed at women and children."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)