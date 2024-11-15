Ntuli: Budget cuts crippling some departments

Ntuli provided an update on important developments concerning the province in Durban on Thursday.

He says the cuts to the Education Department threaten the quality of education in schools.

"These cuts have resulted in critical underfunding of budget allocations. This is affecting the Department of Education’s primary function, which is the provision of quality education and learning in schools. Also affected is the development of educators to ensure they are equipped to provide the best quality teaching.

"The budget reduction also impedes the department's ability to ensure payment for all transactions on the system and to honour the payment to service providers timeously."





READ: KZN Premier to address spaza shop compliance and food safety

At the same time, Ntuli said the budget constraints make it very hard for the Health Department to fill vacant positions, such as doctors and social workers.

Earlier this year, job seekers took to the streets demanding permanent employment outside the Premier's office in Pietermaritzburg.

The premier has promised to address these issues.

"The departments of Health and Social Development are also affected quite severely by what has happened, but we are confident that as the government of KwaZulu-Natal, we will be able to attend and address these issues."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)