Ntuli backs Mkhwanazi to continue heading up KZN SAPS

He says the provincial government is satisfied with the work the police have done under Mkhwanazi’s leadership.





Mkhwanazi’s term as commissioner is expected to end in March 2026.





Ntuli was responding to questions from reporters on the scene of a Durban raid on Thursday about comments made by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave.





Earlier this week, while testifying before Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing political and criminal infiltration in the SAPS, Mchunu declined to say whether he would support Mkhwanazi’s reappointment.





He told the committee that appointing a provincial commissioner is the responsibility of the national commissioner and the premier, not the minister.





"I have said that on a number of times that Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is a wonderful policeman, like many policemen in the province.





"I don't think on the fight that the police are waging against criminals, one cannot [not] recommend leadership that is showing understanding of the problems that are facing the province."





