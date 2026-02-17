NSPCA wins landmark case against PMB pit bull breeder

In 2022, the SPCA responded to a complaint in Pietermaritzburg.





Chief Inspector Nazareth Appalsamy says they found more than a dozen dogs kept by a breeder in appalling conditions.





" On investigation, we found 17 pit bulls caged, and they were confined to horrific conditions, accumulation of faeces, and dogs with multiple wounds on them. In fact, two requiring veterinary attention, a warning was issued, and the NSPCA laid criminal charges."





The breeder, Amod Sheik, was subsequently convicted of animal cruelty.





He's been sentenced to a fine of R3,000 or three months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.





Appalsamy says they hope it sends a strong warning to future offenders.





"Whilst the sentence is not ideal, we still believe that the accused now has a criminal record, and he doesn't have any animals. So we hope that he has learned from his lesson."





A second animal cruelty case relating to dogs left on the property is still ongoing.





The NSPCA says it hopes the conviction reinforces the call for the public to adopt rather than buy pets.





