NSFAS sees record number of applications for 2026
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received a record number of applications from students for the 2026 academic year.
More than 66% of the almost 900,000 submissions are from women.
NSFAS Administrator Mugwena Maluleke briefed the media on Monday morning on preparations for the new academic year.
He stated that the figures indicate that women's participation in higher education remains strong.
Maluleke added that more than half of the applications came from beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency.
He said around 600,000 applications have already been approved, while more than 200,000 are still under review.
" With 21,843 applications currently incomplete due to outstanding documents, about 16,862 applications have been cancelled, and 49,538 have been rejected," said Maluleke.
NSFAS allowance payments are set to begin in early February.
