NSFAS processes over 100k student funding appeals





Addressing the media on Thursday, Carrim said these conditions may include medical issues, traumatic experiences, or cases where a student shows strong potential to successfully complete their qualification.

Carrim said that over 100,000 appeals have already been processed as the scheme works to address student concerns about funding decisions.

“A student who has not met academic progression or financial eligibility has a right to file an appeal. An appeal may be granted on the grounds of medical condition, traumatic event or propensity to complete a qualification,” said Carrim.

Of the 101,201 appeals that have been processed by the fund, 22,654 have been approved, while 9,073 are still awaiting supporting documents.

Carrim added that 18,108 were rejected and 44,411 have been closed, deleted or withdrawn.

The appeals system forms part of NSFAS’ effort to ensure that students who believe they were unfairly excluded from funding are given another opportunity to have their cases reviewed.

“The appeals process is designed to be fair, accessible, and responsive. We encourage students with pending appeals to submit any outstanding documents promptly, as delays may impact funding and support,” he said.

NSFAS has also committed to transparency in the process and provides regular updates through its website and support centres.

However, the scheme warned that delays in submitting required documents could affect both the outcome of appeals and the disbursement of funding to students.



