NSFAS, National Gambling Board launch campaign to curb student gambling

They say young people are increasingly becoming exposed to illegal online platforms, with some using their student allowances to gamble.





NSFAS and the board say financial pressure, aggressive online advertising, and easy access have led to a rise in gambling among the youth.





They say this could potentially impact their academics, finances, and well-being.





They'll engage students through educational workshops and campus activities to promote informed decision-making and prevent harmful practices such as misusing student funds.





ALSO READ: Survey warns youth hit hardest as gambling addiction surges





The partnership will empower students to use their allowances for their intended purpose, supporting education and improving life opportunities.





The board says it'll continue to ensure that gambling operates fairly, transparently, and in accordance with national laws.





“NSFAS funding is intended to support students’ educational journey and essential living needs. When these funds are diverted to gambling, it can undermine academic success and long-term financial well-being. This partnership focuses on prevention, awareness, and empowering students to make informed choices that support their future," says acting NSFAS CEO Waseem Carrim.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)