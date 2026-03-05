NPA targets corruption in water sector
Updated | By Jacaranda Newswatch
The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Andy Mothibi,
says decisive action will be taken against 270 individuals implicated in
corruption in the water sector.
He spoke at the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum in Pretoria on Thursday.
Mothibi says they are working with the Special Investigating Unit.
He says there is a need to close infrastructure leaks and tackle organised crime, including water tanker mafia.
“The process will proceed at the special tribunal where we set all those orders aside.
“The special tribunal will then order the assets to be forfeited to the state so that we can get them sold and convert them into money that we send back to the Department of Health so that it can serve papers.”
