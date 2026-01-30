 NPA in KZN hails court’s refusal to hear VAT fraudster’s appeal bid
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

The National Prosecuting Authority says a KZN court’s refusal to entertain a convicted fraudster’s appeal against his prison sentence sends a clear message that they are taking white-collar crimes seriously.

Judge striking a gavel in court
File photo: Istock/gorodenkoff

On Thursday, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court dismissed an application by Juan Maritz for leave to appeal his 15-year imprisonment sentence.

Maritz was convicted of value-added tax (VAT) fraud and sentenced last September.

The KZN NPA's Natasha Kara says between 2008 and 2015, he filed no VAT returns to SARS, even though his company traded throughout this period.

“He was convicted of eight counts of that fraud amounting to approximately 3.6 million rand last year. The NPA welcomes the court's ruling in refusing this application.”

Kara says Maritz, who began serving his sentence in September last year, will remain in custody and serve out the remainder of his sentence.

