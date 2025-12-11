‘Nothing to negotiate’ - Xaba takes hardline stance on province’s unpaid bills

Xaba has been locked in a dispute with Public Works MECMartin Meyer after the city cut water and electricity to more than 30 provincial government buildings due to unpaid accounts.

The city says the province owes millions in rates and is failing to fund mandates like health services, libraries, museums, housing and transport, which cost eThekwini R1.6 billion a year.

Some provincial offices have been without services for more than two weeks, affecting licensing, administration, and other public services.

Xaba says the city cannot demand payment from residents and businesses while allowing government departments to default.

“They’re saying we must negotiate. I don’t know what there is to negotiate, to be honest, because if you owe me money, your duty is to pay me, because we need this money to fix our infrastructure.

“But I'm open to meeting with MEC Meyer. I don’t know what that meeting will produce because if they don't have the money, I don't think there's going to be any talk[s].”

Public Works is responsible for over 10,000 provincial government properties and manages their associated infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Frustration as licensing centres close amid power and water cuts

MEC Meyer says most of the R500 million in rates debt owed to the city dates back more than 20 years.

Speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday, the MEC criticised the city’s actions, saying the province has a payment plan.

He accused eThekwini of ignoring a formal dispute resolution process.

“ Over 30 emails and requests for meetings were ignored, not even rejected, ignored. Our request for intergovernmental relations mediation was rejected, not ignored. So, we have a plan. We've submitted a plan to them. They never acknowledged it. They never called for a meeting.

“I will not go into a mudslinging match with the mayor. I'm here to work. I want to sit down in that boardroom, have a conversation and find a solution.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)