Not only a Westville problem, says CPF after murder-suicide

In an apparent domestic dispute, a man shot a woman at a business complex in the area on Tuesday, before turning the gun on himself.

ALSO READ: Second person dies in Westville shooting

He died at the scene, while the woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Police have opened a case of murder and an inquest docket.

Clinton Hill, local CPF chairperson, believes the rise in domestic disputes could be linked to mental health issues.

“We have public meetings every three months. There is a member in metro police, and I've asked him if he wouldn't mind talking at our next public meeting, which will be in March. I think it will be valuable for people to go out and listen to them. On the security side, we have a department called Safety Net, and they offer trauma counselling to obviously severe incidents in Westville.

“It's not a Westville problem; it's a national problem. No one deserves to be a victim of gender-based violence. You’ve got to speak out.”