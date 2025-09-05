Not all tree planting helps environment, expert warns

That's according to climate studies professor Guy Midgley, who has warned that indiscriminate planting can destroy biodiverse grasslands.





" If we plant trees, particularly non-indigenous trees in Africa, into landscapes that are not naturally receiving of trees, we really risk altering African livelihoods for a generation because we end up building almost biologically sterile forests that may, in some instances, be very fire prone and may also utilise excessive amounts of water, shade out our natural grasslands, and reduce the biodiversity of a whole range of plants and animal species."





South Africa is observing Arbour Week.





ALSO READ: G20 climate talks to tackle triple planetary crisis





The government has encouraged citizens to plant indigenous trees.





Midgley, a professor at Stellenbosch University, says there’s a new research initiative to develop an open-access toolkit to guide smarter use of indigenous trees.





He says the Southern African Trees for Climate Adaptation and Resilience project will use climate, soil and environmental data to help policymakers, farmers and urban planners choose the right endemic species for reforestation and adaptation efforts.





