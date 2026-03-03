Northern KZN storm triggers widespread power outages
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal says it is still working to restore electricity in parts of northern KZN following a widespread power interruption.
A storm that swept through the province on Sunday knocked electricity out in several areas.
The power utility says it worked through the night, with repairs to damaged infrastructure ongoing.
It says it aims to restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible.
The affected areas are: Esikhaweni, Hluhluwe, Mtubatuba, KwaMbonambi, Sokhulu, Cingci, Dondotha, St Lucia, Ulundi, Hlungwane, Okhukho, KwaZungu, Mahlabathini, Ceza, Madaka, Ndinde, Monzi, Melmoth, Nkwalini, Yanguye, Magwaza, Babanango, Makhosini, Entembeni, Nkandla, Qhudeni, Vumanhlamvu, Mfongosi, Kombe, and Dolwane.
Restoration efforts may be delayed in some areas due to accessibility challenges.
Eskom has appealed for patience while teams work under difficult conditions and has urged residents to treat all electrical installations as live to avoid injury.
The utility says it cannot confirm when power will be restored at this stage.
