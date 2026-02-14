Northern KZN serial rapist handed hefty prison sentences

Muzikhona Khehla Khumbulani Mthethwa appeared in the Mtunzini High Court on Friday.

His crimes include rape, attempted murder, robbery, house breaking and assault, which police say he committed in the areas of Richards Bay, KwaMbonambi and Empangeni.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 36-year-old began his crimes in March 2017 when he strangled and sexually assaulted a woman in KwaMbonambi.

"Mthethwa also came across three women in Richards Bay. He fired a shot at one woman and raped the other whilst forcing the other victims to witness the act. With police realizing that there was a serial rapist on the loose, a team of dedicated detectives from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit connected the dots and Mthethwa was stopped on his tracks in 2021.

“His youngest rape victim was a 13-year-old girl whom he raped after breaking into the house she was sleeping in. Mthethwa's name will be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders."

