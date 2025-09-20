Northern KZN murderers begin prison sentence

They appeared in the Dundee Regional Court this week for killing Mhlonipheni Buthelezi in Kunene Farm in December 2023.

The trio attacked Buthelezi on the suspicion that he'd taken a child who was missing from the community.

He died in hospital several weeks after the assault ,with the child later being found somewhere else.

Siphamandla Ndlovu was given a life sentence while his co-accused, Nosipho and Nkosingiphile Kunene, were handed 10 and 15 years for murder, respectively.

“In sentencing them, the court took into consideration the role that each of them played in the offense. Community members are urged not to take the law into their own hands but rather contact the law enforcement authorities,” said KZN NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkison-Kara.

ALSO READ: KZN man handed two life terms for murder, rape of cousin.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)