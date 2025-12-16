Northern KZN man to serve life for killing ex partner
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A northern KZN man has begun serving a life
sentence for murdering the mother of his children.
The woman, who was the 36-year-old's former partner, was shot dead in May after an argument with him at a taxi rank in Estcourt.
It is understood she had left the man due to his abusive behaviour.
Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, who's with the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, says community members chased after the man after he shot the woman dead.
He then handed himself over to the nearest police station.
“The Estcourt Regional Court sentenced the 36-year-old man to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-partner. The accused and the deceased 33-year-old shared three minor children together.
“In addition to the life sentence, the accused was deemed unfit to possess a firearm.”
