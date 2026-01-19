Northern KZN floods leave scores destitute

Thulasizwe Buthelezi led humanitarian relief efforts in the Jozini Local Municipality on Sunday.





He said the severe weather has destroyed 70 homes and further affected 158 households.





Thankfully, no fatalities or injuries have been reported as yet.





"The community has been totally cut off where we started, where the road was damaged," the MEC told Newswatch.





"It connects Jozini to Umhlabuyalingana to Makhatini flats which is the agricultural hub, and the crops have been totally destroyed. The maize, the cabbages, livestock has been totally destroyed and the livelihood of our people, neighbours have been able to take in those families that are destitute."





Buthelezi said only last year, KZN dealt with similar floods.





"Now we're in January and we're here at Umkhanyakude, there are not enough resources for us to mitigate these circumstances, but we make a call even to the private sector to come on board to help us to rebuild."





