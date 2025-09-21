Northen KZN men begin serving life sentence for murder

Vumani Nxumalo and Mduduzi Zulu were found guilty of killing Njabulo Ndlovu and Senzo Mwandla.

Ndlovu’s body was discovered in January 2023 in nearby bushes with multiple injuries after he was confronted outside a tavern.

A year later, Mwandla was repeatedly stabbed by the pair at another tavern.

His car was ransacked, and his cellphone and wallet stolen.

Police arrested the pair after a tip-off and recovered stolen items in their possession.

The NPA's spokesperson for KZN Natasha Ramkison-Kara says witnesses and victim impact statements played a key role in securing the conviction.

“ Zulu was sentenced to a further six months imprisonment for assault. Both men were declared unfit to possess a firearm. The NPA remains resolute in our pursuit for justice on behalf of the victims of crime and their families.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)