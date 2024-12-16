Norris comes from six behind to win Alfred Dunhill Champions

The 42-year-old from Johannesburg finished on 275, 13 under over a course that borders the world-renowned Kruger National Park game reserve.

He finished one shot ahead of compatriot Ryan van Velzen (72), John Parry (69) from England, and Swede Marcus Kinhult (74), who had taken a two-stroke advantage into the final round.

Norris eagled two, double-bogeyed seven, and birdied two other holes to turn in 33, two under. Then, three birdies in five holes from 11 set him up for his second European Tour title.

Van Velzen needed a birdie four on 18 to win the tournament, but his ambitious second shot sped across an island green, found water and he bogeyed the hole.

Norris completed his round well before other challengers, allowing him to spend time with wife, Candice, and go to the practice area, before appearing stunned when told he was the champion.

"Words cannot describe this victory. It has been a very up and down year for me so thanks to my wife and family for keeping it all together," he said after lifting the trophy.

"I did not believe 13 under would be enough to win. As I began the final round I thought that if I could finish on 14 or 15 under I might have a chance.

"To win at Leopard Creek is truly special. It is a phenomenal golf course and when we professionals come here each December it is always in immaculate condition."

The other European Tour success for Norris came in 2022 when he won the Steyn City Championship near Johannesburg.

Norris has also won events in Japan, on the Asian Tour, and the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.