Nonna and Willie's monkey business in Durban has come to an end.

It's understood the baboons arrived in the city on a ship, apparently as stowaways.

Yesterday, the young female of the pair, Nonna was found trapped in a warehouse in Umbilo and taken to the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife.

CROW’s Clint Halkett-Siddall says this morning the second juvenile Willie was caught after rescuers were led to a Malvern complex.

" The Baboon had since moved off. It followed a monkey troop to a residential complex around the corner from the container facility."

READ: LISTEN: ‘Stowaway’ baboon on the loose in Durban’s Umbilo