Nonna and Willie's monkey business in Durban has come to an end

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Since Sunday, the two 'cheeky chimps' have sent wildlife teams on a wild goose chase around Umbilo and the harbour.

Willie The Baboon
Wiilie The Baboon/SUPPLIED

It's understood the baboons arrived in the city on a ship, apparently as stowaways.

Yesterday, the young female of the pair,  Nonna was found trapped in a warehouse in Umbilo and taken to the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife.

CROW’s Clint Halkett-Siddall says this morning the second juvenile Willie was caught after rescuers were led to a Malvern complex.

 " The Baboon had since moved off. It followed a monkey troop to a residential complex around the corner from the container facility." 

Nonna the Baboon Durban trip ends
Nonna the Baboon Durban trip ends / CROW

"And our team managed to set the trap, and while fending off the monkeys from trying to get into the trap, the baboon found the treats inside quite enticing and walked inside and was trapped.”

Halkett-Siddall says both baboons are now under vet care.

He says DNA tests will reveal where they came from.

“So initially the thinking was that it came from the ship, that left Simonstown. That's where it was first spotted. 

"We have though, taken DNA samples at our vets now, so we'll be able to trace back exactly which province or which area they came from through the DNA tests," says Halkett-Siddall. 

Listen to the full interview below: 

