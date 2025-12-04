'No sleepless nights' for Ramaphosa as SA–US G20 spat intensifies

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cosatu charity golf challenge at the Johannesburg Country Club on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the government has not received any formal notification confirming the exclusion.





"We have not seen that in writing yet… we’ve just heard the media publications. We are yet to receive it in writing, and we will deal with that when it comes."





The decision comes amid growing tensions following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s criticism of South Africa’s foreign policy alignment, particularly its positions on global conflicts and its ties with countries like Russia and Iran.





Ramaphosa defended South Africa’s record, insisting that the country remains a legitimate and active participant in the G20, having successfully hosted the global forum during its recent presidency.





"We are as South Africa, are a fully fledged member of the G20… and we have held a very successful G20… and this is not only being said by us; it is said by many other people around the world."





He added that South Africa's presidency produced a forward-looking declaration that positioned the country as a constructive player within the global economic coalition.





Asked about the impact of the US President’s stance on his own political concerns, Ramaphosa said the matter does not personally trouble him.





"No, I don’t have sleepless nights… all we want really as South Africa is to be treated as an equal sovereign country."





Ramaphosa described South Africa’s foreign policy as one founded on respect, diplomacy, and non-hostility.





"We don’t have enemies, we just have friends… and we want to advance friendship relationships with all countries in the world."





His remarks come at a time when diplomatic tensions appear to be escalating, with Washington questioning South Africa’s geopolitical positioning, and Pretoria insisting on its right to pursue an independent foreign policy.





For now, Ramaphosa maintains that any official communication regarding G20 participation will be dealt with once formally received — but the government remains adamant that South Africa’s standing in the global forum is secure.





