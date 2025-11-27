No significant disruptions to KZN matric exams, says MEC

He said the province’s systems held firm despite a few troubling cases involving violence, arson and learner trauma.

Hlomuka said the province’s exam systems proved their resilience this year.

He said that invigilators were deployed correctly, and daily monitoring helped keep the centres stable throughout the exam period.

However, he noted that several incidents still affected some candidates.

One learner was unable to continue with the rest of the exams after being injured in a car accident.

In another case, a pupil was assaulted by a fellow candidate with boiling water and could not complete her exams.

Arsonists also set matric classrooms alight at Mpolweni Secondary School near Wartburg.

The school hall was spared, meaning exams were not disrupted.

Earlier, the department said there were a few community protests near schools, but exams at those centres continued as planned.

Learners who could not complete their papers will be allowed to rewrite in June.

Marking is now underway at 32 centres, where more than seven thousand vetted and trained markers are on duty.

Umalusi will oversee moderation ahead of the results release in January.