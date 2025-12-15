No secret ballot for Ntuli no-confidence vote

This was the ruling made by Provincial Legislature Speaker Nontobeko Boyce after the MKP, which brought the motion, asked for a secret ballot.





" I have met with the three presiding officers that I have been elected with, the deputy speaker, and we have looked, and we are satisfied that this is the way to go.





"When you raised the things, we also had to look at them and also get our advice from the people that are employed to advise us. We are satisfied."





The MKP says there have been financial mismanagement and failures by the Government of Provincial Unity.





Earlier, the National Freedom Party’s sole representative in the Legislature rejected the motion of no confidence against Ntuli, saying it does not meet constitutional or governance requirements.





Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga has told the House the motion is driven by political excitement rather than evidence of poor performance.





Shinga says the NFP’s position is guided by the Constitution and the party’s founding principles, not pressure from headlines or social media.





" A motion of no confidence is directed at the executive, specifically the Premier. It must therefore be assessed on governance, performance, accountability, and constitutional conduct, not on noise, speculation or political manoeuvring.





"This motion is therefore clear. It does not meet that threshold. The NFP in this house is not dictated by headlines."





The NFP holds a single seat in the 80-member legislature and is part of the Government of Provincial Unity.





The party's president has recently said they would support the motion brought by the MK Party and called for Ntuli to be removed as premier.





It was also reported that Shinga had been instructed by her party to vote with the MKP.





