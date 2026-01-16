No school desk yet? KZN Education points parents to district offices

This week, there were protests at the Addington Primary School.

ALSO READ: Durban school the scene of battle over admissions

Parents gathered outside the school after having no luck trying to get their children enrolled.

Others claimed the children of foreign nationals who live in the area where being prioritised over theirs.

The department's spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said District and Circuit Placement Committees are fully operational and continue to process placement and admission-related enquiries.

They also ensure that all learners are placed in schools where space is available.

"There is no other place and no other person who will assist in regard to the information regarding admissions or placement,” he said.