No school in KZN with 0% matric pass rate, says Hlomuka

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka also says no school fell below an 80% pass rate.

During his address at the top achievers’ ceremony at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, Hlomuka said KZN not only took the number one spot nationally but also dominated the list of the country’s top-performing districts.

The Umkhanyakude District came in second, Pinetown placed fourth, Umlazi seventh, Ugu eighth, iLembe ninth, and the Amajuba District Municipality rounded out the top ten.

Hlomuka said the quality of the province’s results has improved across the board.

“Already indicated, Umkhanyakude is number one in the province with 93,2%. Pinetown has also improved from 89% in 2024 to 92.2%, Umlazi is number three with 92%, Ugu is number four with 91.8%, and Ilembe is number five with 91.5%.”

Hlomuka added that KZN also contributed the most bachelor’s passes nationally.

Meanwhile, KZN's top performer in the matric Class of 2025 said while this chapter of their lives is over, it is only the beginning.

Neil Ethan Naicker from Port Shepstone Secondary was honoured on Tuesday, along with nine fellow top achievers in KZN.

As he went up to receive his award, he had a few words for the class of 2025.

“Power up those engines full, go full steam ahead and do amazing things, as I am sure we all are capable of.”

In second place is Wang Kuo-Kung from Northwood High, followed by Cayden Packreeappen from Verulam Secondary in third.

Owami Khuzwayo of King Bhekuzulu High placed fourth, while Zenzele Mayenziwe from Anton Lembede MST came in fifth.

Ruby Beukes from Ferrum High secured sixth position, followed by Daelin Padavattan of Northwood High in seventh.

Prudence Tabete from Mathubesizwe High placed eighth, Jerome Naidoo from Northwood High came ninth, with Hafsa Mansab from Ridge Park College rounding off the top ten.