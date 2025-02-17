No relief for taxpayers in budget – economist

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table his budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

"Tax increases can be expected despite the fact that the economy is weak and not capable of carrying this massive state machinery anymore,” said the Efficient Group’s Dawie Roodt, who has been sharing what he believes could be in store for South Africans.





“There could be a little relief by way of zero-rating certain items from VA, which is not a good idea. I expect there could be even an increase in VAT."

Over the weekend, the Democratic Alliance stated that it would oppose any potential tax increases in the budget.

It reports that Minister Godongwana may raise personal income, corporate, and value-added tax to cover a revenue shortfall.

Roodt said the budget should address economic challenges.

"There is massive pressure on the minister; there is a huge social pressure on him to spend money on poverty relief, but also a lot of pressure on the minister to spend more money on local authorities and state-owned enterprises and new things like the NHI."





