'No malintent' - Steenhuisen explains DA ministerial changes

Environment Minister Dion George was given the boot and replaced by fellow DA MP and party spokesperson Willie Aucamp.

During the mini-cabinet shake-up, the party's Alexandra Abrahams stepped into the previously vacant role of Deputy Minister for Trade Industry and Competition.

While no official reason has been given for George's axing, Steenhuisen has dismissed claims that his removal was linked to external pressure and interests.





"The DA currently holds 12 positions within the National Executive. It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals,”he said.

"Accordingly, I formally requested that the president implement changes to the DA’s representatives in the national executive as mandated by the federal executive of the Democratic Alliance.

"I wish both of these members well and I know that they will fulfil their duties with the diligence and expectations required of them."