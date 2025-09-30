No major fuel price relief in October
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Some fuel prices are set to drop but petrol users will see a
slight increase when filling in October.
Some fuel prices are set to drop but petrol users will see a slight increase when filling in October.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced the fuel price adjustment, effective at midnight on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Robert Maake says 93 octane petrol will rise by 1 cent a litre, while 95 octane goes up by 8 cents.
Diesel, meanwhile, will drop by between 8 and 10 cents a litre.
“Eliminating paraffin, wholesale level will decrease by 11 cents a litre, and at retail level will decrease by 15 cents a litre. The maximum retail price of LP gas will decrease by 17 cents per kilogram countrywide, and by 19 cents per kilogram in the Western Cape.”
Maake says a slight increase in the price of brent crude pushed costs up.
“The international prices of all petroleum product decreased on average during the period under review. The rent appreciated on average against the US dollar and cushion the fuel prices by 14 to 15 cents per litre.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
SASSA confirms October 2025 social grant increase and payment dates for beneficiaries
SASSA has confirmed an increase in social grants from October 2025 along...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
New government rules for expired driving licences: What you need to know
Got an expired driving licence? Don't stress yourself out too much! Here...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago