No major disruptions to KZN matric exams

That's the assurance from the provincial education department, as the Grade 12 finals breach the halfway mark.





More than 920,000 learners are writing at more than 6,000 exam centres across the country.





The Basic Education Department says isolated incidents have been reported of community protests and minor administrative challenges.





The department says these have been managed swiftly.





In KZN, the department zoned in on a high school in uMgungundlovu this week after parts of it were vandalised and torched.





MEC Sipho Hlomuka said exams at Mpolweni Secondary School haven't been disrupted - with the school hall being unaffected by the attack.





Four teenagers linked to the incident were arrested.





Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi has given an update on how things are going in the province.





"Every morning at 6 am the director-general calls a meeting where all provinces meet, where we share reports as to what will have transpired the previous day, and we have not picked any issue to write home about regarding irregularities. We want to attribute that to the dedication and the hard work of our educators."





