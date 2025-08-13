No load shedding expected this winter – Ramokgopa

"The remaining of the winter and then the transitioning into summer, we really don't expect any major surprises in relation to the performance of the grid," said Ramokgopa.

"Of course, this is a dynamic system, these are rotating units, there could be challenges here and there, and I'll share with you how we able to address those challenges as and when they appear."

Ramokgopa updated the country on the state of the national grid on Wednesday.

READ: Surge in traffic light vandalism in Ray Nkonyeni

He said the system has become stable enough to feed the country uninterrupted power supply.

"We're beginning to see that the system is cool, resilient, and is becoming more and more reliable as we move forward," he said.

"I mean, just to give you a sense that the unplanned outages of the generation units, they average about 10,884 megawatts over the past seven days."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)