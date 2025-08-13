No load shedding expected this winter – Ramokgopa
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says country is not expected to experience any load shedding for the rest of the winter.
"The remaining of the winter and then the transitioning into summer, we really don't expect any major surprises in relation to the performance of the grid," said Ramokgopa.
"Of course, this is a dynamic system, these are rotating units, there could be challenges here and there, and I'll share with you how we able to address those challenges as and when they appear."
Ramokgopa updated the country on the state of the national grid on Wednesday.
He said the system has become stable enough to feed the country uninterrupted power supply.
"We're beginning to see that the system is cool, resilient, and is becoming more and more reliable as we move forward," he said.
"I mean, just to give you a sense that the unplanned outages of the generation units, they average about 10,884 megawatts over the past seven days."
