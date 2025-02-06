No disruptions allowed at SONA, warns SAPS

Final preparations were underway at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.





Ramaphosa will deliver the first SONA under the umbrella of the Government of National Unity.





National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that all law enforcement agencies have mobilised the necessary resources to increase police visibility to prevent and combat opportunistic crimes on the day.





“Just like many other major events that have been held in the country, the NATJOINTS is confident that SONA 2025 will take place in a safe and secure environment with cooperation from all attendees and participants.





“In the build-up to the SONA event, all NATJOINTS stakeholders have been meeting regularly to ensure the smooth running of the event. The operational plan is unfolding accordingly, and all critical role players have commenced with their various responsibilities, as per their mandate,” she added.





READ: National Assembly chair speaks on SONA readiness





Mathe said road closure advisories for residents, spectators, and businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall were issued ahead of Thursday’s event.





“The NATJOINTS urges unaccredited or unauthorised individuals to avoid the area around the City Hall.





“Any lawlessness, criminality, or behavior that contravenes the law will be dealt with accordingly. No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement.





“Furthermore, NATJOINTS has also been ensuring the safety of attendees at the Investing in African Mining Indaba, which has proceeded without incident or disruptions.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)