No demolition date set for Thornville homes, says NTCSA

Plans to evict a group of residents have been the subject of a legal battle, with community members claiming they were duped into buying land owned by the Eskom subsidiary.





National Transmission Company of South Africa says it cannot compensate the residents because the buildings are illegal.





ALSO READ: Shakas Head shack dwellers handed eviction order





It has added that it is not legally obliged to provide temporary or alternative accommodation.





Some of the evicted residents say they were misled and paid as little as R5,000 per plot.





NTCSA says they are aware that stands were being sold illegally, and appropriate legal action has been taken against perpetrators as outlined in the court order.





ALSO READ: KwaDukuza secures funding to enforce eviction order





Three months ago, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ordered the eviction of more than a hundred homes.





The police and private security personnel will assist in carrying out the eviction using heavy machinery from Eskom’s NTCSA team.





The operation was initially set to finish by 14 November but was postponed.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)