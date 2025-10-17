No culling of monkeys on south coast

There's been outrage after residents of the Umdoni Retirement Village in Pennington were notified of an intervention to deal with what was describe as an escalating monkey problem in the area.

In the letter, management says it consulted and got guidance from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife - and advises the village's community to stay in doors during the operation planned for next week Sunday.

The property is surrounded by a forest.

CEO of the Hibiscus Retirement Village Pierre Rossouw says the intervention is part of a wider regional effort to manage rising human/wildlife conflict.

He says the move comes after six elderly residents were injured in incidents he likened to house invasions by monkeys.

Ezemvelo’s Musa Mntambo has clarified that the intervention is not their initiative nor is it organised by them.

But he says the law allows property owners to deal with monkeys on private land without a permit.

Mntambo says the best long-term solution is proper waste control.

“Ezemvelo acknowledges the increase in human monkey conflicts within the province. A primary cause of this conflict is poor waste management, which provides an unlimited and easily accessible food source for these intelligent animals.”

Monkey Helpline has consulted lawyers and is seeking an urgent interdict to stop the planned action.

“Our lawyer has also put together a document to call on [Ezemvelo] KZN Wildlife to stop it, as well as the village, for various reasons. It's actually not necessary and totally cruel.”

