No court appearance for Gigaba on Friday, IDAC confirms

In a brief statement, IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the latest developments.





"Kindly note that Mr Malusi Gigaba has not been placed under arrest. He is engaging IDAC and there will be no court appearance today. IDAC will not be commenting any further on the matter."





Gigaba had earlier indicated that he would hand himself over to authorities in connection with investigations into the multi-billion-rand locomotive procurement at Transnet.





However, he has not yet been formally charged.





The investigation relates to state capture allegations at Transnet, where senior executives and board members are accused of irregularly approving contracts, including the controversial purchase of 524 locomotives between 2012 and 2014.





The deals, largely awarded to Chinese manufacturers, saw costs balloon from R38-billion to over R54-billion.





The Zondo Commission into state capture recommended that Gigaba be investigated for his role in advising Transnet to proceed with these acquisitions.





Gigaba maintains that he did not play any role in selecting suppliers or approving procurement details, saying that authority rested with Transnet’s board and executive management.





"My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office. My actions have always been guided by policy, process, and accountability," Gigaba said in a statement.





Several former Transnet executives, including Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh, and Thamsanqa Jiyane, are already facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering in connection with the locomotive deals.





They were released on R50,000 bail in July and are expected to return to court in February 2026.





IDAC has not provided further details on the timeline for Gigaba’s potential charges, and his legal team is expected to receive the formal charge sheet upon his eventual engagement with the directorate.





The case forms part of a wider effort to prosecute high-profile state capture matters, which have faced criticism for delays and underfunding.





