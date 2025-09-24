No closure for wife of slain Richmond official

Silindile Sithole, dressed in a black T-shirt bearing her late husband’s face, sat attentively during proceedings at the Durban High Court where judgement was handed down on Tuesday.

Convicted killer Sabelo Phewa received two life sentences and an additional 25 years for gunning down Sithole and Amos Ngcobo in 2017.

Speaking after court proceedings, Sithole’s wife said she's relieved the killer will spend a long time behind bars.

“May he rot in jail because he's a danger to the society. As much as we are happy, we are not entirely relieved because the killers were not revealed. I just hope that the police are still coming for them.”

Phewa was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team in 2018, a year after he gunned down Sithole at the Richmond Licensing office.

The municipal manager had been on his way to a council meeting to discuss fraud and corruption allegations

https://www.ecr.co.za/news/news/mkhwanazi-corruption-political-interference-justice/

involving tenders.

A firearm found in Phewa’s possession during his arrest linked him to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo.

Ngcobo’s wife, who ordered the hit, later turned state witness and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says investigations into Sithole’s murder are ongoing.

“We are continuing to investigate because we need to get to the motive of the killing. If there was somebody who ordered the hit, who is that person and for what purpose? We know that on the second murder, it was the wife of the deceased who ordered the hit, hence she did time as well.

“Now for the murder of the municipal manager, we continue the investigations. If there was a hit ordered, who was that? And for what purpose? We believe that this team will get the problem of that matter and find a source, arrest them and they'll do time.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)