No bullying, Ramaphosa says as US snubs S.Africa's G20

Washington has also demanded that South Africa does not issue the traditional joint leaders' statement after the meeting, where around 40 countries will be present.

"It cannot be that a country's geographical location or income or army determines who has a voice and who is spoken down to," Ramaphosa told delegates at a curtain-raiser event in a clear reference to Washington.

"It basically means there should be no bullying of one nation by another," he said in an address to a gathering of civil society groups ahead of the November 22-23 summit in Johannesburg.

Relations between South Africa and the United States have plummeted this year over a few foreign and domestic differences.

The US embassy confirmed it would not attend the summit in a note to South Africa, saying Pretoria's G20 priorities "run counter to the US policy views and we cannot support consensus on any documents negotiated under your presidency."

South Africa replied that the United States' absence from the event negated its role.

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said Pretoria would press ahead with a leaders' declaration.

"We will not be told by anyone who is absent that we cannot adopt a declaration or make any decisions at the summit," he said in an address after Ramaphosa had spoken.

"If we do not end up with a declaration, it will not be on the basis that someone who is absent told us," he said.

South Africa chose "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" as the theme of its presidency of the G20, which comprises 19 countries and two regional bodies, the European Union and the African Union.

Its members account for 85 percent of global GDP and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

Its agenda focuses on strengthening disaster resilience, improving debt sustainability for low-income countries, financing a "just energy transition", and harnessing "critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development".

This is the first G20 summit to be held in Africa.