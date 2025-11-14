No asylum application from Palestinian group in SA - Schreiber
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Home Affairs Minister
Leon Schreiber says the Palestinian travellers that arrived in South Africa
this week had valid passports, but none have applied for asylum.
Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber says the Palestinian travellers that arrived in South Africa this week had valid passports, but none have applied for asylum.
The group landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning on a chartered plane from Kenya.
But they were kept on board for several hours, with officials saying some of their travel details were incomplete.
Schreiber says some passports were also missing departure stamps.
“As well as the fact that several travellers did not appear to have return tickets or addresses for the accommodation in South Africa. Importantly, as with many other countries, holders of ordinary Palestinian passports enjoy 90-day visa exempt access to South Africa, subject to security and verification procedures, including to protect travellers because of the identified discrepancies.”
In this case, the BMA could not allow them entry right away.
The minister says the department engaged the Palestinian Embassy.
he says once checks confirmed the travellers weren’t seeking asylum and their care and accommodation were secured; they were allowed enter under the standard 90-day visa exemption.
Twenty-three members of the group had already continued to other destinations.
The Gift of the Givers has provided accommodation for the others.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lif...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November
Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved t...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago