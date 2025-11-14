No asylum application from Palestinian group in SA - Schreiber

The group landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning on a chartered plane from Kenya.

But they were kept on board for several hours, with officials saying some of their travel details were incomplete.

Schreiber says some passports were also missing departure stamps.

“As well as the fact that several travellers did not appear to have return tickets or addresses for the accommodation in South Africa. Importantly, as with many other countries, holders of ordinary Palestinian passports enjoy 90-day visa exempt access to South Africa, subject to security and verification procedures, including to protect travellers because of the identified discrepancies.”

In this case, the BMA could not allow them entry right away.

The minister says the department engaged the Palestinian Embassy.

he says once checks confirmed the travellers weren’t seeking asylum and their care and accommodation were secured; they were allowed enter under the standard 90-day visa exemption.

Twenty-three members of the group had already continued to other destinations.

The Gift of the Givers has provided accommodation for the others.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)