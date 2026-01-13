No arrests for Camperdown game reserve robbery
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KZN police say
no arrests have been made in connection with a robbery at a private game
reserve outside Camperdown.
KZN police say no arrests have been made in connection with a robbery at a private game reserve outside Camperdown.
The incident happened last Tuesday.
ALSO READ: KZN police comb scene of deadly Bester shootout
Two women say they were asleep in their accommodation when they woke to find two men standing at the foot of their beds, holding torches.
It is reported that the women, aged 23 and 24, were assaulted during a struggle with the intruders.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a case of robbery is under investigation.
“The two suspects allegedly locked the two victims in the house and fled the scene with cell phones, a camera and copying items. No arrests have been made as yet.”
In a statement, the private game reserve says it is cooperating fully with police and has launched an internal review.
Management states that guest safety remains a priority, and security procedures are being reviewed following the incident.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago