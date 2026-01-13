No arrests for Camperdown game reserve robbery

The incident happened last Tuesday.

Two women say they were asleep in their accommodation when they woke to find two men standing at the foot of their beds, holding torches.

It is reported that the women, aged 23 and 24, were assaulted during a struggle with the intruders.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a case of robbery is under investigation.

“The two suspects allegedly locked the two victims in the house and fled the scene with cell phones, a camera and copying items. No arrests have been made as yet.”

In a statement, the private game reserve says it is cooperating fully with police and has launched an internal review.

Management states that guest safety remains a priority, and security procedures are being reviewed following the incident.