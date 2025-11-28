Nkosingiphile Mdaka reinstated as uMkhanyakude mayor

Mdaka was re-elected during a special council meeting in Hluhluwe on Thursday.





He was removed in a vote of no confidence by the IFP-led coalition last month, a move that threatened the government of provincial unity.





His return follows negotiations between the ANC and the IFP.





EFF councillor Simo Mthembu was elected deputy mayor, and the IFP retained the speaker position.





An NFP councillor was appointed chief whip.





ALSO READ: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla quits as MKP MP amid Russia recruitment fallout





The ANC says the new political arrangement is intended to secure consistent leadership and prevent further disruptions in the municipality.





The party's provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu says parties have agreed to rebuild trust and address issues affecting their cooperation.





He says the district now needs stable governance to tackle pressing challenges, including long standing water shortages and poor service delivery.





" We had indicated at the time when our mayor was being removed that in our view it was an injustice. It was against the will of the people of uMkhanyakude, and we made it very clear that we would seek to ensure that there is the correction of the situation.





"We are very grateful that we have actually constructive discussions between ourselves and the leadership of the IFP who then treated the discussions in honesty and with a candour that has actually made us to reach this consensus."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



