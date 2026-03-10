Nkandla residents protest over dangerous roads, demand urgent action

Residents in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal say they will continue demonstrating until provincial authorities fix their deteriorating roads.





The service delivery protests began on Monday.





Community members say roads, including the P16 and P90 have been in poor condition for years.





They say it makes travel difficult and costly for motorists and have called on the KZN Transport Department to urgently intervene.





The department says it faces a road maintenance backlog of more than R20 billion across the province - and is hoping for an improved allocation in Tuesday's budget.





It says senior managers, including the regional chief director, have been sent to the area to meet with the local community.





Officials says several road construction and rehabilitation projects are underway in Inkandla, with some already completed despite limited resources.





Protest over unsafe roads





Bongani Xulu who is with the Nkandla Emnyama Community Development says that no budget has ever helped them.





"They are speaking about the budget issues, but they don't know what we want. They have never given themselves time to talk to us.







"We want the MEC and the head of department to come talk to us, so we can tell them exactly what our problem is, so they can organise funds knowing exactly what we want. I've taken the transport officials two times to an area that has killed people, but they just don't care."





Road maintenance, upgrades and budget





A similar scenario is playing out in another part of the province.





Repairs to the uMzimkhulu River Bridge and upgrades to the R102 on the KZN south coast have come under the spotlight.





The Democratic Alliance says delays in the two projects are costing residents in and around Port Shepstone time and money.





The bridge was shut last March for emergency repairs after it was damaged by floods.





The DA's KZN spokesperson on Transport, Riona Gokool, says they are deeply concerned by reports that the work has stalled because contractors have not been paid.





"Nearly a year after emergency repairs were announced, residents are still facing daily gridlock while businesses and families suffer the economic impact. The DA's calling for an urgent public progress report, immediate payment of contractors, strict enforcement of penalties for missed deadlines, and a clear, revised completion timeline."





KZN Transport has admitted to cash flow challenges.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)