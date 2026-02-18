Nine-month-old, two women killed in Athlone shooting

The incident happened in Athlone on Tuesday night.





Police say two men have been hospitalised after the shooting.





Provincial SAPS spokesperson André Traut says the motive for the attack remains unknown.





He says authorities are searching for three unknown suspects, who fled the scene.





Traut appeals to people with any information to contact their nearest police station.





“Preliminary information indicates that three unknown suspects fled the scene and have not yet been arrested. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.





“Detectives attached to the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation. All available resources have been mobilised to trace and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.”





