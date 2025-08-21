Nigeria deports 102 scammers, half of them Chinese

One Tunisian was also among those repatriated since August 15, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement, with more deportations scheduled in the coming days.

The deportees were among 792 suspected cybercriminals arrested in a single operation in the affluent Victoria Island area of Lagos last December.

At least 192 of those arrested were foreign nationals, of whom 148 were Chinese, the EFCC said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has a reputation for internet fraudsters known in local slang as "Yahoo Boys".

The EFCC has busted several hideouts where young criminals learn scamming skills.

According to the agency, foreign gangs recruited Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams, in which attackers typically try to deceive victims into transferring them money or revealing sensitive information such as passwords.

The scams target mostly Americans, Canadians, Mexicans and Europeans.

Experts also warn that foreign "cybercrime syndicates" have set up shop in the country to exploit its weak cybersecurity systems.

