NICD hails new TB dashboard
Updated | By JacarandaFM Newswatch
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the near-live TB dashboard will help with data analysis.
The Health Department launched the digital platform in Johannesburg on Friday.
The dashboard will allow users to see real-time progress made in people tested for TB, at a national, provincial, and regional level.
It's also part of efforts to reduce TB incidence and mortality by 2035.
The disease claims around 56 000 lives annually in South Africa.
The NICD’s Director, Professor Adrian Puren, says the key features include person-level data using unique identifiers, focused on pulmonary TB through direct pulmonary sample testing.
“It’s complete case analysis with data integrity. Only records with province, age and sex are included, and first test methodology ensures each individual is counted once, with a positivity rate derived from the first ballot test person.”
