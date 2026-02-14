Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s net snags another wanted suspect in KZN

It's after a man wanted for the murder of a Gauteng businessman was arrested in northern KZN.

30-year-old Minenhle Mthembu has been linked to the death of Marumo Eric Phenya, who was also a whistle-blower on corruption in a multi-million-rand tender at a Gauteng government department.

Phenya was ambushed and killed in Roodeport in October 2022 after dropping off his children at school.

Police say he and his wife had received death threats before he was murdered.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says Gauteng police contacted them with information that the suspect they were looking for was hiding in KZN.

“Management of police in KwaZulu-Natal immediately put together a multidisciplinary team and on 6 February 2026, the team gathered intelligence that the suspect in the matter was in hiding in Mtubatuba, north of Durban.

"An operation was set in motion and on 10 February 2026, a warrant of arrest was executed and Mthembu was arrested in Mtubatuba. He appeared briefly in the Mtubatuba Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 12 February 2026 before he was handed over to the Gauteng investigating officers who have taken him to Gauteng where he will face his crimes.”

Mkhwanazi warned that KZN is not a hiding place for criminals.

“We are making an appeal to our community members not to harbour criminals but instead tip off the police so that we may rid our society of dangerous criminals. This collaboration is a message to criminals that police will find you even if you run to a different province,” said Mkhwanazi.

