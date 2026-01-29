Ngoepe inquiry to examine Iran at naval drills

President Cyril Ramaphosa had ordered Tehran's withdrawal from the exercise earlier this month.However, media reports suggested the president's orders may've not been followed.Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has now appointed Ngoepe to chair a board of inquiry into the apparent failure to withdraw Iran from the training operation.The naval exercise, Will for Peace, involved South Africa alongside Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates, and was carried out off Simon's Town.





The department's Siphiwe Dlamini says two other judges and a retired rear admiral Judges Monica Leeuw and Kathleen Satchwell, and retired Rear Admiral Patrick Duze form part of the board.



" The aim of the inquiry is to investigate and report on all the serious allegations that the president's instruction may have not been carried out, misrepresented, and or ignored. Regarding the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy during exercise, will for peace."



