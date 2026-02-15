 NFP’s Deputy President urges members to put party before personal loyalty
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede

NFP Deputy President Milton Sokhela has criticised members for placing loyalty to individuals above the party.

The remarks came during a commemoration of the life and legacy of the late Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi, the party’s founding president, in Ulundi on Saturday.

Sokhela warned that a “my hero” mentality could create divisions and stressed that the party must always come first.

He added that discrimination among members undermines the party and fuels unnecessary tensions.

The only competition, he said, should be in serving the people, in line with kaMagwaza Msibi’s vision.

“Because a person sometimes slips and makes a mistake, but the party must stand with or without that person. This mentality of saying you are attending or not attending a gathering because so and so is there or not there must stop. Attend that certain event because it is an NFP gathering.

“We won't be firing anyone, and we are not planning on firing anyone in this party. We are also cursing the ‘let those who want to leave, leave’ phrase. Again, I am warning that may you not follow a person, even when you see that they are leading you off the cliff”.

