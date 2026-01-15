NFP split widens as leaders clash over KZN coalition

The party's President, Ivan Barnes, had instructed its only MPL and Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga, to support the motion with the EFF and MK, but she defied that directive.Last week, the party, a key kingmaker in KwaZulu-Natal’s Government of Provincial Unity, said it would leave the governing coalition, claiming it was being undermined.However, on Wednesday, the party’s national chairperson, Sbusiso Mkhabela, shared a different sentiment at a media briefing with a faction of the NFP's leaders.He said they felt the GPU was functioning effectively and continues to have the NFP’s support.Mkhabela also insisted that Shinga should remain in her position after she was asked to resign as MEC."The leader of the caucus is empowered to make decisions in line with the caucus mandate and constitutional principles. Interference in caucus decisions and excusing from GPU negotiations or attempts to dictate caucus outcomes, the president has no constitutional authority to enter KwaZulu-Natal to impose decisions that fall within the mandate of the provincial caucus and PEC.”

A short while later, the party said the briefing was unauthorised, describing the actions as ill-disciplined and showing a disregard for the party’s organisational integrity.

