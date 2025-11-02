NFP slams GPU, calls premier’s leadership into question

The party, which is part of the GPU, recently made its unhappiness about the multi-party government known.

It has called KZN Premier Thami Ntuli’s leadership into question, claiming he has done nothing about the serious allegations of corruption and irregular expenditure plaguing several departments including education and health.

The NFP says along with Ntuli, Sipho Hlomuka and Nomagugu Simelane should be removed as MECs. Party president Ivan Barnes has accused the premier of turning a blind eye.

“[The] IFP just got nothing but 18% if I am not mistaken, and when they wanted premiership, they came here and asked us to go to meetings.”

The NFP confirmed at Saturday’s media briefing that the MK Party had invited its leaders to a meeting, saying it would go.

At a KZN Cabinet Lekgotla month, Ntuli stressed that the provincial government remains stable and focused on service delivery and anti-corruption efforts.

He recently emphasised that the provincial government's attention is on delivering services, and political squabbles or power struggles.

